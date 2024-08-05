Motlanthe returns to SAFA as new COO

Motlanthe replaces Lydia Monyepao, who was elevated to CEO position.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed the return of advocate Tebogo Motlanthe as the association’s new Chief Operations Officer (COO).

The position of COO has been vacant since May 2023 when Ms Lydia Monyepao was elevated to CEO following Adv Motlanthe’s departure for personal reasons.

SAFA president Danny Jordaan is pleased to have Motlanthe back, saying the new COO has already hit the ground running.



“The position of COO has been entrenched at SAFA but was vacant, so we are happy that Adv Motlanthe has agreed to return,” Jordaan told SAFA media.

“We want to make sure that we have winning national teams, we want to strengthen school sports, we want to qualify for the FIFA Women’s and Men’s World Cups, AFCON and WAFCON, strengthen our administration and also work on the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup bid.”

Motlanthe is also happy to be back at SAFA House.

“I am happy to be back and part of a collective that is working on making SAFA a world class organisation,” he said.



