Jordaan reacts to Afcon qualifiers draw, calls for consistency from Bafana

"We look forward to this campaign and we hope that Bafana Bafana will qualify,” said the SAFA boss.

Danny Jordaan SAFA President and during the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco Qualifiers draw at Supersport Studios in Johannesburg on Thursday. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

SA Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan has reacted to the draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers draw which was conducted in Johannesburg on Thursday.



Jordaan attended the event where Bafana Bafana were drawn in Group K against Uganda, Congo and South Sudan.

“This draw is different from previous draws. You find that the teams are spread, and more groups are created and therefore more teams will participate and more teams will have the opportunity,” said Jordaan.

“I think there are going to be quite some interesting results. We must not just look at the teams, there are going to be quite some interesting results. For ourselves, I think we must just focus and win the games at home and make sure that we go back. It’s important that we build consistency of performance in Bafana Bafana. It is very important. We look forward to this campaign and we hope that Bafana Bafana will qualify,” added Jordaan.

The AFCON qualifiers are scheduled to start in September this year.

The group winners and runners-up qualify from each group except that containing Morocco, will qualify for continental tournament.



Morocco qualify automatically as hosts so only the best placed of the other three teams in their section will secure a place.

The AFCON will be played between 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.