Motsepe vows Sundowns will bounce back stronger

"While we can certainly say that this season was special, we cannot say that the season was a complete success," he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has promised supporters that the club will return stronger in the 2026/27 season after falling short of their lofty domestic standards during the previous campaign.

Although the Brazilians ended the season by lifting the CAF Champions League trophy, they failed to defend their Betway Premiership crown. They also came up short in the domestic cup competitions, making it a rare campaign in which they did not leave their mark in the PSL.

With preparations for the new season already under way, Sundowns resumed pre-season training last week without their Bafana Bafana internationals, who were granted additional time off after representing South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The club has already begun strengthening Miguel Cardoso’s squad, securing the signing of Antonio van Wyk from Austrian side SV Ried, while highly-rated winger Siyanda Ndlovu has joined from Golden Arrows.

Addressing supporters in the club’s digital magazine, Motsepe admitted that the season fell below the club’s expectations despite ending on a high.

“While we can certainly say that this season was special, we cannot say that the season was a complete success,” he said.

“We finished our 2026 campaign in a very strong manner, but we did not start as well as we had hoped. In addition to failing to secure the local cups, we fell short of winning our ninth league title in a row.”

Motsepe acknowledged that Orlando Pirates deserved to finish ahead of Sundowns in the league, while insisting that the setback would only fuel the club’s desire to reclaim the title.

“As much as it pains me to say this, we lost the league because our rivals were better than us over the course of the season,” he added.

“However, if we are to relinquish our domestic championship, let it be to an Orlando Pirates team that performed as exceptionally as they did this year.

“Sundowns is an aspirational club that aims to win everything every year. And the years we do not win are the years we come back hungrier and more determined. Remember, every setback is an opportunity for a comeback.”

With fresh additions arriving and the club determined to reclaim its place at the summit of domestic football, Motsepe’s message leaves little doubt that Sundowns intend to mount a strong challenge on all fronts in the season ahead.