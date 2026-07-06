OPINION: Mofokeng must resist the temptation of PSL return

It will be cold, lonely and frustrating. There will be moments of self-doubt.

Relebohile Mofokeng’s move to Belgian champions Royale Union Saint-Gilloise is exactly the kind of transfer South African football should be celebrating. It represents ambition, belief and the willingness to step outside his comfort zone in pursuit of greatness.

Mofokeng must stay the course

Mofokeng must never find himself falling into the trap that has caught far too many South African footballers who have made the move abroad. Too often, players return home before they have truly given themselves a chance to succeed.

They come back to the familiar surroundings of the PSL, where life is comfortable, the language and culture is familiar to them, and they are already recognised wherever they go.

The PSL remains one of the strongest and best-paying leagues on the continent, and there is nothing wrong with that. However, for the country’s brightest talents, it should be viewed as a launchpad rather than the final destination.

I won’t mention names, but there has been a recurring pattern of Bafana Bafana players struggling to cope with the realities of living and playing in a foreign country.

Football is more demanding, expectations are higher and nothing is handed to you. Success requires patience, resilience and a willingness to fight through difficult periods. That is why I hope we don’t see Mofokeng back in the PSL anytime soon, regardless of how challenging things become in Belgium.

The 21-year-old is leaving behind everything that has made him comfortable. He is entering an environment where nobody owes him anything and where he must prove himself all over again.

It will be cold, lonely and frustrating. There will be moments of self-doubt, but those moments should strengthen his resolve rather than weaken it.

Coach Hugo Broos has already warned that Mofokeng may not feature regularly during his first six months in Belgium because the club could place him on a programme to improve his physical strength.

No need to panic

If that proves to be the case, neither the player nor the public should panic. Development is rarely linear, and patience will be essential. Equally, he shouldn’t lose his place in the Bafana squad, even if he is not playing every week.

Exposure to a higher standard of football and a demanding environment will ultimately make him a better player than regular football in his comfort zone. Few people realise just how close Mofokeng came to joining German powerhouse Bayer Leverkusen.

That alone should tell us how highly he is regarded beyond South Africa. If he remains patient and continues to develop, there is every reason to believe an even bigger move could follow in the future.

Credit must also go to Orlando Pirates for allowing him to spread his wings rather than standing in the way of his progress. As a patriot and someone who believes South Africa’s best talent should test itself at the highest level possible, I can only wish Mofokeng well.

His move should serve as a reminder to every young footballer in this country that real growth begins when you are prepared to leave your comfort zone behind.