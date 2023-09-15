Chiefs’ Ntseki smokes the peace pipe with Bafana’s Broos

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Molefi Ntseki has indicated that any bad blood between himself and Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is now over.

Broos caused a media storm before the recent friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo when he said no Kaizer Chiefs player deserved to be in his squad. He later stressed that in no way was this meant as a criticism of Ntseki and that he would meet him after the friendlies to explain what he said.

It is not clear if this meeting happened, but Ntseki praised Bafana this week at the Chiefs Village.

“Congratulations to Bafana, they won an important game against a quality team. DRC are ranked higher than Bafana … we (Chiefs) were very happy to see one player of top quality selected,” said Ntseki

Chiefs attacker Pule Mmodi did end up making the squad after Themba Zwane pulled out injured.

“Whatever happened and whatever was said the most important thing is to support the national team, and for Chiefs to produce and develop players for the national team. We wish Hugo Broos the best of luck at the Afcon”

Ntseki, meanwhile, says his team have been helped by the international break, as they go in search of a third straight DStv Premiership win when they take on Royal AM at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Chiefs also played out a 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns in the 1st leg of their MTN8 semifinal, just before heading into the break, and Ntseki said it was good to give their minds and bodies a rest.

“The most important thing was giving a break to all of us,” said the Chiefs head coach.

“We played back-to-back matches with high expectations in terms of getting results. It was … mental pressure and also physical stress.”

Ntseki believes that Chiefs will need to be at peak fitness against Royal AM, who have also won their last two league matches, after a shaky start to the season saw them pick up just two points from their opening four games.

He played down, however, the theme of ‘master v student’ as he takes on his former colleague at Bloemfontein Celtic, and now head coach at Royal AM, John Maduka.

“We have a mutual respect, we worked together at Celtic, when I was a coach and he was team manager. But we are professionals, and we are now employed as coaches for our respective teams. And we are both preparing to win the game on Saturday.

“Royal AM have accumulated important points in their last two games so the mood in their camp is very high.

“They will be coming here to run the whole field but we are also prepared for that …. tactically we are ready.

“It will be a high intensity game, they have very quick players, and are a ball possession type of team, with multiple movements. Most important is for us to be present on the day and impose ourselves and be more offensive … we have very good offensive players and we are ready to take the game to them.”

Ntseki added that Keagan Dolly and Dove Wome are back in full training after long-term injuries but they were still to decide if the pair are fit enough to take part in Saturday’s match