Nabi praises Da Silva and Petersen after Chiefs win

'Today, we are so happy for him,' said Nabi on his new striker.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi was delighted with the performances of Flavio Da Silva and Brandon Petersen, after the pair were decisive in Amakhosi’s 1-0 Betway Premiership win at Golden Arrows on Saturday.

New signing Da Silva had to put up with a lot of criticism from Amakhosi supporters during pre-season. But the Portuguese striker answered that in the best way with the winning goal on debut against Arrows.

Chiefs’ triple-whammy

Da Silva came on as part of a triple substitution in the second half, along with Mfundo Vilakazi and Gaston Sirino. And all three combined in the 69th minute for Silva to slot home, giving Chiefs their fourth win in five league matches this season.

Silva had to wait for his official Chiefs debut as his paperwork was not through in time for him to play in Chiefs’ first three games of the season.

It was ready for the midweek goalless draw with Sundowns, but Nabi did not feel that was the right time to play him.

“At first, it was a problem with the paperwork, and then … it was about waiting for the right moment to introduce him to make it easier,” Nabi told reporters after the Arrows game.

“Today, we are so happy for him. I think he helped the team in this game.”

Petersen, meanwhile, has been part of a Chiefs team that has not conceded a goal in their opening five league matches.

On Saturday, the Chiefs goalkeeper made a brilliant save to deny Sabelo Sithole in the first half.

“I think it’s very positive for the team now that we’ve played five games and still we have not conceded any goals,” added Nabi.

I have to say congratulations to all the team and specifically to Petersen for his performance, and also to the goalkeeper coach (Ilyes Mzoughi) for the work he did with Petersen.”

Time for a break

Chiefs will now have a two week break for international matches and the MTN8 final.

Their next match is on September 16 at home to Sekhukhune United. The game will be an unlikely top-of-the-table showdown.

Babina Noko, like Chiefs, have 13 points out of a possible 15 thus far this season. Eric Tinkler’s side won 2-0 at home to Durban City on Saturday, with Bradley Grobler and Thabang Monare getting the goals.

Grobler is proving an excellent signing already for Tinkler. The veteran 37 year-old striker has four goals in eight matches in all competitions this season.