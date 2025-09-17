Nasredine Nabi and Kaizer Chiefs agree to part ways – reports

Nabi was appointed as the Chiefs head coach in July last year.

Kaizer Chiefs and head coach Nasreddine Nabi have reportedly reached a mutual agreement to part ways.



The latest news comes a day after Amakhosi suffered a 3-1 defeat to Sekhukhune United at home at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night. It was Chiefs’ first loss of the season having won four and drawn one of their opening five Betway Premiership matches.



IDiski Times now reports that Nabi has asked to be released by the club in order to return to Tunisia to be with his wife who is recovering from a car accident recently.



“The Tunisian who ended the club’s decade long trophy drought will not be on the bench this weekend in their CAF Confederation Cup 1st round preliminary qualifier against Girabola side Kabuscorp S.C.P,” reported the football publication.

“Nabi, who is in his second season at the club, is believed to have parted ways with the club following the recent accident involving his wife in Tunisia which saw him given compassionate leave which saw him miss the first three games of the campaign.

“Nabi is now expected to return to his homeland after the recent incident with his wife, following a challenging personal period beyond the football field.”



SABC Sport reports that the latest saga surrounding Nabi’s coaching licence is thought to have completely forced the two parties to pull in different directions.



“Although Nabi has a UEFA Pro License, the understanding is the coach must still be in a possession of a CAF equivalent to be able to sit in the dugout during inter-club tournaments this season.



“Nabi winning the Nedbank Cup propelled Chiefs to the CAF Confederation Cup, with expectation he would lead their return to that stage, until it emerged his license was not ready in time to travel to Angola this weekend, where they face Kabuscorp.



“The public broadcaster has been informed the documents did finally land in the coach’s inbox, but the damage to the two parties’ relationship had already been done.



“Chiefs and Nabi have thus decided to go their separate ways,” reported the public broadcaster.

Assistant coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kadze are expected to lead the team in Angola. The duo led Amakhosi when Nabi was given leave to be with his wife and they registered three wins in a row in his absence.



It is not clear if they will be given the coaching reins until the end of the season or if a new coach will be appointed to lead Chiefs.



Nabi was appointed as the Chiefs head coach in July last year and he led them to their first domestic trophy in over a decade, winning the 2024/25 Nedbank Cup.



The Tunisian, however, failed to achieve a top eight finish and Amakhosi had to watch the MTN8 on TV.