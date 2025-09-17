Gallants hold Sundowns to a frustrating draw

Sundowns eventually broke the deadlock in the 28th minute through Rayners who headed home from Marcelo Allende’s cross.

Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Marumo Gallants in an entertaining Betway Premiership clash at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Wednesday night.



The two goals arrived in the first half, with Iqraam Rayners putting the visitors ahead before Keanu Cupido’s own goal cancelled out the advantage.



Peter Shalulile returned to the starting XI after being left on the bench in the 3-0 win over Magesi FC last Sunday. The Namibian striker looked sharp from the outset and forced Washington Arubi into an early save with a low effort in the fourth minute.

Gallants, who relied on counter-attacks, almost stunned the champions when Daniel Msendami beat the offside trap, but his strike curled just wide of the target with Ronwen Williams stranded.

Sundowns eventually broke the deadlock in the 28th minute through Rayners who headed home from Marcelo Allende’s cross at the end of a sweeping move. However, the lead was short-lived. Seven minutes later, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo found space behind the Sundowns defence and forced Williams into a save, but in the chaos of the rebound, Cupido’s attempted clearance ended up in his own net.

Unimpressed with his side’s first-half performance, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso made two substitutions at the interval, introducing Aubrey Modiba and Tashreeq Matthews for Divine Lunga and Rayners. Cardoso continued to seek a breakthrough, bringing on Kutlwano Letlhaku for Jayden Adams on the hour mark.

Despite fresh legs, Sundowns struggled to find their rhythm against a resolute Gallants side. Khuliso Mudau made his long-awaited return from injury when he replaced Thapelo Morena with just under 20 minutes to play, yet even his energy could not inspire a winner.

The draw will come as a disappointment for Sundowns, who dominated this fixture last season by completing a league double over Bahlabane ba Ntwa. Instead, Gallants dug deep to earn a valuable point at home against the defending champions.

Dropping two points in Bloemfontein leaves Masandawana in second place on the premiership table, trailing leaders Sekhukhune United, who top the standings following their 3-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday night.