Thibedi to return to Chiefs after Swallows exit

Mgosi Squad

Phakaaathi has learnt that Given Thibedi could be reunited with Arthur Zwane at Kaizer Chiefs following his release by Swallows.



ALSO READ: Mmodi’s mind is set on Chiefs



The 25-year-old midfielder is a free agent after his contract with the Dube Birds was terminated recently.



His exit from Swallows was confirmed by the club boss David Mogashoa to SABC Sport.



“We agreed with the player that it was not working out, so we thought it was in his best interest to allow him to leave early,” Mogashoa explained.

“The coach (Ernst Middendorp) had made it clear that he did not see him in his plans even though he is a talented player. I have spoken to Given and he is obviously disappointed, but this will give him an opportunity to start afresh.

“It’s unfortunate, the talent is obviously there. But there are so many players in his position and there’s just no room. I also alerted Chiefs, as he is their academy product, to ask if they would have a place for him and they also have a lot of players in his position,” Mogashoa added.



ALSO READ: Veteran Makola set for Soweto return

Zwane’s prodigy

Thibedi is a product of the Chiefs development academy and he played under Zwane before he was promoted and then sent out on loan at Swallows in the 2019/20 season.



Now a source has revealed to this website that Thibedi could be re-united with Zwane in Naturena soon.



“Zwane is the one who natured Thibedi to be the player he is today. He played some of his best football under him and the coach believes that he can resuscitate his career and make him the best central midfielder again,” said the source.