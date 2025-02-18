Nurkovic, Saile on target as SuperSport stun sorry Chiefs

Gaston Sirino sees red for Amakhosi.

SuperSport United striker Samir Nurkovic (centre) celebrates with Christian Saile (left), Lebo Maboe (right) and Siphesihle Ndlovu after scoring against Kaizer Chiefs. Saile also netted in a 3-1 Betway Premiership win for Matsatsantsa. Picture: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

Ghosts of Amakhosi past came back to haunt Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday as they slumped to a 4-1 Betway Premiership defeat at home to SuperSport United.

Samir Nurkovic and Christian Saile both got themselves on the scoresheet as Gavin Hunt, himself a former Chiefs head coach, masterminded an FNB Stadium demolition job.

Nurkovic had his best spell in the Premiership at Chiefs. And he held his hands up in apology after opening the scoring. Saile did no such thing after putting SuperSport 2-1 up, celebrating wildly. He left Naturena only last month, as part of a swap deal involving Tashreeq Morris.

Chiefs’ evening got even worse as Gamphani Lungu put SuperSport 3-1 up after the break. Gaston Sirino was then sent off for a second bookable offence in the 69th minute. Siphesihle Ndlovu’s late cracker put icing on the SuperSport cake.

Matsatsantsa exploited poor defending by Chiefs down the flanks from the off. In just the third minute Lebo Maboe’s slide rule pass sent Gamphani Luungu clear down the right and his cross was turned into the net by Nurkovic.

Christian Saile was also causing trouble for Reever Frosler on the other wing and he crossed for Lungu, whose effort was heading in, only for Rushwin Dortley to produce a superb goalline clearance.

Chiefs started to string a few passes together in the pouring rain as the half wore on. On the half hour mark, a good pass from Yusuf Maart released Tashreeq Morris, and his cross should have been finished off by Pule Mmodi.

Mmodi took too long to shoot, however, and Ricardo Goss made the save. The Chiefs winger made amends immediately, picking up the rebound and crossing for Lilepo to head in. It was Lilepo’s third goal in four matches since joining Chiefs in January.

Chiefs were level only for about two minutes. Bradley Cross needlessly gave the ball away and Maboe sent Nurkovic away down the right. The Serbian’s low cross was slammed in by an unmarked Saile at the back post, sparking wild celebrations.

Nabi made a double change at half time, taking off the hapless Cross and bringing on Happy Mashiane, while also taking off Maart for George Matlou.

In the 58th minute, Lilepo got away down the right and crossed but Morris failed get good contact on the ball. A couple of minutes after that, Lilepo ran onto Frosler’s pass and found Morris with a fine cutback. But this time the striker fired his effort straight at Goss.

And it was SuperSport who added a third goal in the 63rd minute. Lungu found Maboe free on the right. Maboe’s low cross was palmed by Bruce Bvuma straight into the path of Lungu, who finished superbly.

Sirino had already been booked for a deliberate handball and was then sent off for getting in a needless tussle with Lungu.

Ndlovu smashed a finish into the top corner to add insult to Chiefs’ injury.



