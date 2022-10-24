Notoane pleased with SA Under-23 team after draw with Togo

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After encountering some challenges going into their second round of 2023 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Togo away from home last Sunday, South Africa Under-23 coach David Notoane was content with the result.

ALSO READ: Saleng eager to keep scoring after scoring brace against Sundowns

This comes after Notoane’s troops held Togo to a 2-2 draw, with Antonio van Wyk and Ashley Cupido scoring the goals for South Africa.

“Overall, based on our journey coming here, the challenges we faced, one is very pleased with the result. We scored two away goals against a team I believe we are capable of beating in South Africa. We are looking forward to finishing the job back home in Johannesburg,” said Notoane.

“West Africa is different and we had a difficult time in the second period, coming out of our own half. They put a lot of pressure on us, with some dubious decisions from the referee. This helped them gain territorial ground against us, but I think the boys did very well under the circumstances. This gave us a very good idea on one or two things we need to change.

Notoane is confident that his team will be able to defeat Togo in the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

“I think we are good to go to the return match and turn the tie around. The match worked out the way we expected in terms of our planning.”

The Under-23 Afcon will be hosted by Morocco next year in June.