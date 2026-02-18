PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Official: Ex-Pirates defender Ndah joins Stellies

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

18 February 2026

12:01 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Stellies CEO Rob Benadie has welcomed the addition if Ndah to the club's defence.

Official: Ex-Pirates defender Ndah joins Stellies

Former Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah has joined Stellenbosch FC. Photo: Stellies media

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

As expected, Stellenbosch FC have confirmed the signing of former Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah.

The Nigeria international, who made 81 appearances for Pirates and won three MTN8 and two Nedbank Cup trophies with the club. joins Stellies on a free transfer after spending the last four-and-a-half seasons with the Buccaneers.

ALSO READ: Pirates’ De Jong – ‘It’s a massive game’

Stellies CEO Rob Benadie has welcomed the addition if Ndah to the club’s defence.

“Olisa is a player with proven quality and experience at the highest level, and we are pleased to welcome him to Stellenbosch FC,” Benadie told Stellies media.

“We are deliberate in our recruitment strategy to ensure that every signing complements the group, and having had the chance to assess him closely, we are confident he will be a valuable addition to our squad.”

The 28-year-old defender becomes the fourth Nigerian player to represent Stellenbosch, alongside new teammates Ibraheem Jabaar and Kazie Enyinnaya, and former Maroons forward Stanley Dimgba.

ALSO READ: Ouaddou on what Pirates need to stay at the top this season

Ndah could be in line to make his debut when Stellies take on Magesi FC in a Betway Premiership encounter at the Danie Craven Stadium this evening.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Stellenbosch F.C.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Crime cannot be fought while reporting to bosses of criminals’: ANC-ActionSA marriage in Ekurhuleni off the cards
News Lotto: Grandfather of 10 finally takes ticket out of wardrobe and claims millions
News Joburg residents warned over signing debt acknowledgements in billing disputes
News How much money flows from South Africa to SADC countries? Here’s the breakdown
Politics Questions raised about step-aside rule as Gigaba insists he’ll continue with parliamentary duties

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News