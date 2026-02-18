Official: Ex-Pirates defender Ndah joins Stellies

Stellies CEO Rob Benadie has welcomed the addition if Ndah to the club's defence.

As expected, Stellenbosch FC have confirmed the signing of former Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah.

The Nigeria international, who made 81 appearances for Pirates and won three MTN8 and two Nedbank Cup trophies with the club. joins Stellies on a free transfer after spending the last four-and-a-half seasons with the Buccaneers.



“Olisa is a player with proven quality and experience at the highest level, and we are pleased to welcome him to Stellenbosch FC,” Benadie told Stellies media.

“We are deliberate in our recruitment strategy to ensure that every signing complements the group, and having had the chance to assess him closely, we are confident he will be a valuable addition to our squad.”

The 28-year-old defender becomes the fourth Nigerian player to represent Stellenbosch, alongside new teammates Ibraheem Jabaar and Kazie Enyinnaya, and former Maroons forward Stanley Dimgba.



Ndah could be in line to make his debut when Stellies take on Magesi FC in a Betway Premiership encounter at the Danie Craven Stadium this evening.