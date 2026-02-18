Ouaddou on what Pirates need to stay at the top this season

'We know how difficult it has been to get in this position and how much commitment it has taken reach this position,' said the Bucs head coach.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says his side will need to find the perfect combination of ambition and humility if they are to lift the Betway Premiership trophy at the end of the season.

Pirates six clear

The Buccaneers head into their top-of-the-table showdown with Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday evening six points clear of Masandawana at the top of the table.

ALSO READ: Sundowns avoid heavy weights in Caf Champions League quarterfinals

Sundowns, however, do have a game in hand and are unlikely to easily relinquish a title that they have won for the past eight seasons.

“I think first of all we need to have a lot of humility,” said Ouaddou this week.

“When you have humility you can appreciate being in this position and keep putting in the effort to stay in this position. It is very important for the players to have humility but also to have ambition. We cannot confuse humility with not having ambition. We know how difficult it has been to get in this position and how much commitment it has taken reach this position.

“This is a test to see if we have the mentality and character to say we stay (at the top) and we hold it until the end of the season.”

The game against Sundowns will be played at FNB Stadium, to accommodate the demand from fans for a match Ouaddou repeatedly refers to as a “Classico”.

Ouaddou – ‘It is normal’

Pirates have won their last 11 games at their usual home venue, Orlando Stadium, but Ouaddou does not seem fazed by the move to a larger venue.

“The fact that it is not at home is a choice of the club or the authorities,” he said.

“It is a Classico with maybe 80 000 to 90 000 people there. In terms of security it is normal that it will be in a big stadium.

ALSO READ: Pirates’ De Jong – ‘It’s a massive game‘

“In terms of records (11 wins in a row) I have to give credit to our players. I really appreciate the competitiveness that they have. They are warriors and they believe in themselves.”