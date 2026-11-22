'Congratulations to my players, they have improved and now the gap is less,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach believes his side have narrowed the gap on Mamelodi Sundowns after they beat Masandawana 2-1 in extra time at Loftus Stadium on Sunday to set up a Carling Black Label Knockout final against Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs stun Sundowns

Pule Mmodi and substitute Elias Mokwana struck in the first half of extra time for Chiefs, while Mothobi Mvala’s late header was mere consolation for Sundowns.

“At half time we told them (the players) to keep their structure, it was very important,” Da Cruz told SuperSport TV.

“We knew we would suffer a lot but it was important to keep our structure and after that we knew on the transition we would create a lot of opportunities.

“Congratulations to my players, they have improved and now the gap is less between us and this team (Sundowns),” added Da Cruz, whose side had already drawn 1-1 with Sundowns in the Betway Premiership in August.

‘We kneew Mokwaba could give us a lot’

Bafana winger Mokwana joined Chiefs as a free agent at the beginning of the month. And he came off the bench to make an instant impact on debut. His deft flick set up Mmodi for the opening goal.And Mokwana then used his pace to capitalise on a mistake from Tashreeq Matthews and sprint clear of the Sundowns defence to put his side 2-0 up.

“We knew Mokwana could give us a lot,” said Da Cruz.

“When he came in he had a lack of match fitness. Mokwana, (Langelihle) Phili and (Bradley) Cross, we knew we couldn’t give them too many minutes. But we knew if we managed them well they could give a lot to help us finish the game and reach the final.”