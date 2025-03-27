OPINION: The PSL’s treatment of Sundowns and Stellies is unacceptable

The powers that be could have planned better to at least give the two PSL teams a fair shot at continent glory.

For Sundowns to play Sekhukhune United in the Nedbank Cup just four days before the first leg of their Champions League match against Esperance is simply unacceptable.

Stellies also done no favours

Equally, Stellies should have been given time off to prepare for their historic match against Egyptian giants Zamalek. The side from the Cape Winelands will travel to Seshego to play Magesi FC on Saturday before turning their focus to the knockout matches against The White Knights.

The powers that be could have planned better to at least give the two PSL teams a fair shot at continental glory.

It also doesn’t look good when Orlando Pirates are not in action, but the other two clubs are, as all sorts of accusations will arise from this. One could argue that their first leg against MC Alger is away, but Sundowns played Moroka Swallows in the league just five days before their trip to Tunisia to face Esperance in the semifinals of last season’s competition.

A level playing field?

The bottom line is that teams should not be in action before games of such magnitude. The playing field should be level, and every team in the PSL should receive the same treatment. From the outside looking in, it doesn’t appear that way. Questions will be asked as to why it seems like the Buccaneers get preferential treatment over other teams when the stakes are high.

To begin with, the Nedbank Cup tie between Masandawana and Babina Noko should never have been postponed if due diligence had been carried out. From what I have gathered, the situation could have been handled better, as details of Lucas Moripe Stadium being double-booked were known in advance.

Sundowns have little room to prepare

This scenario leaves Sundowns with little room to prepare adequately for the crucial game against Esperance, which is scheduled for next Tuesday. If there’s one thing history has taught us, it’s that the risk of injuries is far too great.

Remember what happened last season before the Brazilians were due to face Esperance in the semifinals of the same competition? Well, let me remind you, Teboho Mokoena was injured in the Swallows game and subsequently missed the two matches against Esperance.

To highlight how North African teams understand the importance of this game, Esperance last played on 12th March to prepare for Sundowns. Even before the FIFA break, the Tunisian giants were already in planning mode, while Sundowns played two games between 11th and 16th March.

I remember former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane referring to their 2016 Champions League triumph as ‘against all odds,’ and it seems that Sundowns might have to walk a similar path if they are to reach the same heights as they did nine years ago.