Orlando Pirates eyeing victory against All Stars in CBL Cup final

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

13 December 2025

12:26 pm

Mandla Ncikazi, assistant coach of Orlando Pirates Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi says they are taking the game against Carling All Stars very seriously and intend to win it.

The Buccaneers will meet the All-Stars team in a Carling Black Label Cup final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban this afternoon (kick-off is at 3pm).

ALSO READ: Pirates youngster Dansin reflects on award-winning wonder goal

“Orlando Pirates is a professional club, profesional setup, so the expectationals are always the same. The demands are also the same. To win the match in respect of the bench, in respect of being professionals and in respect of the sponsors,” Ncikazi told Prates media.

“So, we’re playing the match to win, its a cup final for us. The behaviour will never change; we have prepared to win the match against a very sophisticated side of selected good players.”

With a number of players not available for this clash due to international commitments, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou have called up two players from their DStv Diski Challenge team

Left-back Tshepo Mhlambi and midfielder Lungelo Dondolo have been included in the squad for the match against the All-Stars.

Pirates will be looking to be the first Carling Knockout Champions to with the Carling Black Label Cup after the All Stars won the two previous finals.

ALSO READ: Pirates coach to give squad players chance to impress in CBL Cup

The All Stars team, led by former PIrates coach Jose Riveiro, edged Stellenbosch FC 2-1 in January last year before handing Magesi FC a 3-0 drubbing last season.

