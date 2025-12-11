Pirates coach to give squad players chance to impress in CBL Cup

The game is set to take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday .

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is expected to hand several fringe players a chance to impress him when the Buccaneers take on the Carling All Stars in a Carling Black Label Cup this weekend.



The ‘final’ that pits the Carling Knockout champions, Pirates, and an All Stars team that has been voted for by the fans, is set to take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (kickoff is at 3pm).



With a number of first-team regulars unavailable due to national-team commitments, this game is expected to offer opportunities to the likes of Olisah Ndah, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Kabelo Dlamini, Kamogelo Sebelebele who have struggled for game time under Ouaddou.

The Buccaneers have nine players in camp with Bafana Bafana, and therefore none of them will feature in Durban. And that opens the door for players who have had limited involvement this season.

Ouaddou welcomes AFCON break

After the game against All Stars, Pirates will go on AFCON break and Ouaddou believes the break has come at the right time for his “tired” players.



“The AFCON break comes at the right moment because we have been playing so many games, if you take in consideration Champions League, cups and league,” said Ouaddou after the Carling Knockout final at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane last weekend.

“We played more games than many teams, so the break comes at the right moment and it’s a moment for the national team as well,” added the Moroccan coach.



Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League has announced the Carling All Stars starting line-up for Saturday’s game against Pirates,



Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have the most players in the squad, with four players each.

The Sundowns duo of Marcelo Allende and Arthur Sales, as well as Chiefs’ young sensation Mfundo Vilakazi will headline the All-Stars team that also features Amakhosi’s number one goalkeeper and captain Brandon Petersen.



The All Stars team will be led by Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi who will be assisted by the Champion Coach Bonginkosi Chonco.



Mngqithi succeeds Jose Riverio who guided All Stars to back-to-back victories in the past two previous editions.



The Carling All Stars starting line-up: