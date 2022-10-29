Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs: Five key battles for Soweto derby

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates host Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs in what is expected to be an entertaining DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Saturday.



Revenge will be on Pirates players’ minds going into this clash after Amakhosi beat them in the last two meetings.

We take a look at some of the battles that might take place in this most anticipated fixture.

Nkosinathi Sibisi vs Caleb Bimenyimana [if declared fit for the match]

Chiefs will be hoping Bimenyimana is fully fit for this fixture, especially with the striker having given a lacklustre performance in their previous game against AmaZulu FC. But, it will be hard coming up against a consistent Nkosinathi Sibisi, who has been a rock in the Bucs defence so far.

Thabiso Monyane vs Keagan Dolly

Monyane has been pulling some great performances for Bucs, but coming up against the experienced Dolly will be a huge test for the young Pirates defender. Dolly is one of the key players for Chiefs who is able to create and score goals.

Monnapule Saleng vs Sifiso Hlanti

The exciting and tricky Saleng has won the hearts of the Bucs fans in the last few games and this will be the first time he plays in the derby. But, he will be in battle with the veteran Hlanti, who also has some tricks under his sleeves despite being a defender.

Innocent Maela vs Ashley Du Preez

When it comes to pace, Maela will certainly lose out to Du Preez, but the Pirates captain is smart enough to know how to deal with quick attackers like Du Preez.

Kermit Erasmus vs Edmilson Dove

Erasmus has been influential in Pirates’ recent games and going up against Chiefs, the striker will be looking to continue with his good form. He will,however, be closely monitored by Edmilson, who has been decent at the back for Amakhosi.