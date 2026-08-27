Ouaddou demands improvement from Pirates ahead of Sekhukhune tie

"I know that it will not be easy to qualify to the final," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has called for a better display from his charges ahead of the second leg of the MTN8 semifinal clash against Sekhukhune United at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday (kick-off is at 3pm).



Pirates go into this clash as favourites having won 1-0 in the first leg in Polokwane last Saturday. The Buccaneers also beat Sekhukhune 2-0 in a Betway Premiership in Orlando on Tuesday to make it two wins out two heading to this weekend’s clash.



Despite the victory in Soweto, Ouaddou was not pleased with his team’s performance and warned his charges that they would need to improve their game if they are to beat Sekhukhune and reach the final.

“I have to be honest today we won. Okay, three points. I’m happy for the boys, I’m happy for myself and for the fans, but we don’t deserve to win today, they were far better than us,” Ouaddou told reporters in Orlando on Tuesday.

“I want to congratulate the Sekhukhune players and the way that they started the game, I know that it will not be easy to qualify to the final.

“So, I think if we don’t find a solution in 3 days it can be very difficult. So, I think we will go to rest to watch the game to make the post analysis with the team to find where we could have done better today.”

Sekhukhune have nothing to lose

Sekhukhune assistant coach Paulus Masehe said there is nothing left to do for Babina Noko except take the game to Pirates on Saturday.



“To be honest with you, in patches there were good performances that we should really focus on to try to build on towards the cup game because we have to give our all again on Saturday because we’re one goal down,” said Masehe.

“There’s nothing that’s left us besides taking the game to Pirates and that would be the motivation itself and to also give ourselves a better chance to get the final. I think also in the second half you could see, we tried to rest our starters so that at least they can be a little bit fresher.

“It’s a bit of a difficult situation, but we’re professionals, we have to do this, ” added Masehe who will lead Babina Noko in the absence of head coach Cedric Kaze, whom officials sent off in Orlando on Tuesday.