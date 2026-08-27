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Cardoso hits back at critics ahead of Arrows MTN8 showdown

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By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

3 minute read

27 August 2026

01:03 pm

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"People around always try to create instability. They come from outside to try and create instability," he said.

Cardoso hits back at critics ahead of Arrows MTN8 showdown

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso following the Betway Premiership match against AmaZulu FC at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has hit back at critics who questioned the team following their 1-0 defeat to Golden Arrows in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final.

The Brazilians face a difficult task in the second leg at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday, knowing they must overturn the deficit to book their place in the final of the season-opening top eight competition.

Sundowns were eliminated at the semi-final stage of the MTN8 last season by eventual champions Orlando Pirates, and Cardoso is determined to ensure history does not repeat itself.

The Portuguese coach expressed his frustration with the criticism surrounding his team after they returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion, beating AmaZulu 5-2 at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night.

“People around always try to create instability. They come from outside to try and create instability, but we know this business already and we manage it with peace,” he said while reflecting on their triumphant CAF Champions League campaign last season.

“It’s important that people respect the work that is being done in this club. This club has just won the Champions League that was not won in South Africa for 10 years but there’s no respect for it because we lost one match.”

‘It will happen’

Cardoso knows Sundowns will have to be at their best against an Arrows side that has made an impressive start to the campaign. The KwaZulu-Natal outfit are unbeaten in six matches across all competitions and have yet to concede a single goal this season.

“Let’s see if we’re strong enough to go to Arrows and get the result we need. It will happen, but let’s see if we’re capable enough because it is a good test at the moment,” Cardoso said.

“How many goals have they suffered until now? It’s almost zero, they are doing well and they will test us. Let’s see how far we are at the moment but there’s a lot to do up front whatever happens at the weekend.”

Cardoso welcomes Mokoena’s return

Sundowns have also received a boost with the return of Teboho Mokoena, who marked his comeback from injury with a goal against AmaZulu. The midfielder had missed four matches before returning to action and Cardoso believes his availability will strengthen the team.

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“Regarding Teboho, when you have the best players available you become stronger, the coaches become stronger and the team also become stronger,” he concluded.

“I don’t need to speak about the quality of Teboho, he is a very stable player in the squad and very important. When he’s available, we’re stronger especially in the middle where we unfortunately lost Jayden Adams.

“When the pairing is broken and you don’t have both players that gave stability last season, obviously any team will suffer. The best teams in the world struggle when these things happen.”

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Lamontville Golden Arrows F.C. (Golden Arrows) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) MTN8 South African Premier Division (PSL)
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