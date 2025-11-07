Ouaddou says Pirates not favourites against Richards Bay

“I think it’s going to be a very tough game on Saturday," said the Moroccan coach.

In a calculated move to eliminate any chance of complacency, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has dismissed suggestions that the Buccaneers are favourites to beat Richards Bay FC and reach the final of the Carling Knockout.



The sides are set to meet in a semifinal clash at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (kickoff is at 3pm).



Considering their dominance in domestic cup competition in recent years, the Buccaneers go into this match against Natal Rich Boys as favourites not only to progress to the final, but to also claim the Carling Knockout title.



Ouaddou, however, says the fact that Pirates failed to reach the final of this competition last season, shows that they are beatable.



“Since we have not played the game [against Richards Bay], we cannot start thinking about the final yet. It’s very important for us to prepare for the game, to analyse the opponents, and to respect all the teams,” said Ouaddou during a press conference at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Thursday.



“I think it’s going to be a very tough game on Saturday. Because first of all we’re in Durban. They will be proud to play well against Orlando Pirates, they will also want to be one of the two teams in the final. For us, it’s important to be ambitious. Of course, we’ve won the first cup [the MTN8], but all my players are ambitious and the club is ambitious to play this game and reach the final,” added the Moroccan coach.

Mbuthuma and Ndaba to haunt Richards Bay?

Ouaddou will be hoping that striker Yanela Mbuthuma and defender Nkosikhona Ndaba will continue their good form on Saturday and help the Buccaneers beat their former club.



The duo, who joined Pirates from Richards Bay at the beginning of the season, were instrumental in the Bucs’ win over Golden Arrows on Wednesday. Mbuthuma came off the bench to score a brace in Pirates’ 3-1 win over Abafana Bes’thende while Ndaba opened the scoring for the Buccaneers in the first half and was named Man of the Match.



Ouaddou was full of praise for Mbuthuma and Ndaba after the game.



“About these two players, it’s like all my boys. I cannot just take the performance of these two boys, I have to look at the performance of the whole team.I always say that if one player or two players are shining on the pitch, it’s because of the performance of the whole team, so thanks to the group and well done to them,” commented Ouaddou.