Ouaddou hails ‘future of Pirates’ Mbuthuma

"Look me, it doesn't make me happy now, this boy, we trust him," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou hailed the display of striker Yanela Mbuthuma following the MTN8 semifinal win over Sekhukhune United.



The striker, who has been the target of the Pirates boo boys in recent weeks, bagged two assists in the 3-0 win over Sekhukhune United in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinal at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.



“Look me, it doesn’t make me happy now, this boy, we trust him,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.

“Sometimes in football you are in a difficult period. Like I said we have to give him confidence, trust him the performance will come. And today he played a good game and we have to continue to help him.



“I’m sure he is the future of Pirates, and we cannot kill a boy like that. It’s what makes it so great when you feel that you’re being pushed by your own fans, they give you energy, power so all the time what I said, sometimes you have to be patient with the players and when they feel this love, support you’ll see what they can give you.

“So, I think it can be really a lesson if we can have the support from our fans, I hope it will bring him something,” added Ouaddou.



Following the MTN8 victory over Sekhukhune, Pirates will now change their focus to Tuesday’s Betway Premiership clash against Kruger United at the Mbombela Stadium.