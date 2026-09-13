Ouaddou slams Pirates showboating after Champions League win

'I was really not happy about the second half,' said the Pirates head coach.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou blasted his players for their second half showboating, despite progressing to the final qualifying round for the Champions League group stages, with a 3-1 win over Mauritius’ La Cure Waves at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

Pirates’ Ouaddou wanted more goals

Pirates led 3-1 at half time in Orlando, recovering from going a goal down to put themselves in a comfortable position, following a goalless draw in Mauritius in the first leg.

Ouaddou, however, wanted more goals and insisted that his side must take the Champions League more seriously.

“We dropped in terms of rhythm (in the second half),” Ouaddou told reporters.

“We had more control, but we didn’t manage to score. We could easily have scored three or four more goals. I say it again, the rhythm drops when we start not to be serious and start showboating.

“We have to understand if we want to win the Champions League, and we are ambitious … football is about going forward and scoring goals.

“I was really not happy about the second half. There is a second game now and we have to prepare and we have to be more serious. Our ambition is to win the Champions League, we don’t need to hide it.

“We must stop these things that don’t help the team. It doesn’t serve anyone, it just serves the ego of the player doing it (showboating). What I want as a coach is goals, and that is it.”

A good reaction

Pirates will play Namibian side African Stars in the final round of qualifying for the group stages. African Stars won 2-0 at home against Mangasports of Gabon to win on away goals following a 3-1 defeat in Gabon in the first leg.

Pirates fell in the final round of qualifying in last year’s Champions League, losing to DR Congo side FC St Eloi Lupopo and will be desperate to avoid a repeat.

Ouaddou, meanwhile, was pleased with the reaction of his side, who faced an embarrassing scenario against the amateur side from Mauritius, when they went 1-0 down early in Orlando.

Jean Ami capitalised on a howler from Sipho Chaine in the Pirates goal, but Kabelo Kgositsile equalised two minutes later. And goals from Kamogelo Sebelelebele and Yanela Mbuthuma won the tie for the Buccaneers.

“I really liked the reaction of our players … to score two or three minutes after (going behind) was really important. It proves our team has character and personality. The fact that we scored just after their goal gave us the power and energy to lift the rhythm of the game.”