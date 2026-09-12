Pirates rally to cruise into next round of Champions League

A 3-1 aggregate win takes Pirates past La Cure Waves.

Orlando Pirates survived an early scare to cruise past La Cure Waves 3-1 on Saturday and into the final round of Caf Champions League qualifying.

Pirates’ early shock

A goalless draw in the first leg left Pirates a tricky home tie at the Orlando Amstel Arena against the Mauritian amateur side.

And it didn’t get any easier as they fell behind, but Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side rallied with three goals before half time, to all-but kill off the tie.

Pirates were left with it all to do after a horrible error from goalkeeper Sipho Chaine in the 6th minute.

The Buccaneers ‘keeper dawdled on the ball and kicked it straight into Jean Ami, who gleefully slotted into an empty net.

Pirates found an instant response, thankfully for the nerves of those in the stadium including head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

Oswin Appollis found Simphiwe Masilela, whose cross was turned home by Kabelo Kgositsile for his first Pirates goal.

Sebelebele strikes

And Pirates were ahead in the 25th minute. Kamogelo Sebelebele played a neat one-two smashed an effort past Jean Ramdiane in the La Cure goal.

The Buccaneers extended their lead in the 37th minute. Yanela Mbuthuma towere above the opposition defence to head in Thapelo Mokobodi’s corner.

The second half rather drifted as Pirates had the game sewn up and made several changes. Ramdiane did make saves from Appollis, Sebelebele and Neo Rapoo as La Cure kept the scoreline respectable.