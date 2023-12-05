Pirates back to winning ways with Soweto derby victory over Swallows

Bucs have jumped into the top half of the league table.

More Soweto derby bragging rights are in the bag for Orlando Pirates after they edged Moroka Swallows 2-0 in a DStv Premiership encounter at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

Pirates claimed three points against their neighbours, having beaten Kaizer Chiefs in another derby last month. Swallows have now lost two derbies in a row after they were beaten by Amakhosi before the Bucs clash.

The victory is a good morale booster for Pirates, who were eager to get back to winning ways after they were held to a goalless draw by Richards Bay FC in their last league match. Pirates have jumped to the top half of the league table, with the Sea Robbers now sitting in sixth place after collecting 19 points from 12 games.

Swallows, on the other hand are placed in seventh spot with the Birds on 18 points from the same number of matches as Pirates.

Pirates looked to have the upper hand as they managed to make several entries in the Swallows box. The home side thought they had taken the lead through Evidence Makgopa in the eighth minute, qafter a beautiful pass from Vincent Pule. But the striker was ruled offside.

Daniel Akpeyi between tye Swallows’ poles tried to keep his side in the game with the Buccaneers desperate to get thr lead.But the shot-stopper couldn’t keep out a great strike by Makgopa to give Pirates the lead in the 40th minute.

The second half saw Swallows adding more numbers forward in a search for an equaliser, but the Pirates defence was making sure they didn’t allow any trouble from their opponents.

In the 72nd minute, a magical moment from Monnapule Saleng, just after being introduced into the match, saw him help Pirates get their second goal of the match, with his shot being deflected inside the box by Vusi Sibiya.

The hosts finished the game very strongly and could have got the third goal, but their efforts were fruitless.

However, Bucs coach Jose Riveiro will be happy with the three points and look to build on their winning momentum going into their next game against TS Galaxy at home on Saturday.

For Swallows, it was another disappointing night for coach Steve Komphela and his charges and they will be looking to get things right when they take on SuperSport United on December 15 at Dobsonville Stadium.