Timm reveals plan behind Pirates convincing win against Swallows

"A lot of work was put into this performance and self-introspection is needed at times," said Timm.

Timm reveals reasons behind Pirates victory against Swallows

Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm was named Man-of-the-Match in Bucs’ victory over Moroka Swallows on Tuesday. (Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm has revealed that there was a lot of introspection done by the players in preparing for the Swallows tie played at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

This comes after Pirates bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Moroka Swallows in the Soweto derby on Tuesday.

Bucs were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by Richards Bay FC in their previous match before their meeting with the Birds.

“We are happy with the victory. A lot of work was put into this performance and self-introspection is needed at times under difficult moments and we stick together. We still believe in big things and we will continue to fight. This is an example of the efforts we put in preparation for the game,” said Timm, who was named Man-of-the-Match following a brilliant display against the Birds.

“And as always the best supporters are here to rally behind us. I think it’s a sign (the victory) of belief in what we are doing.”

Timm was happy to see things going their way against Swallows and the right decisions being made.

“I don’t think we have changed much on what we have done in our previous games. There might have been a lack of goals, but we continue to get in the final third and there might be a lack of good decision-making,” he continued.

“But tonight (Tuesday) we were clinical. And all-around good defensive and attacking display. I’m happy to have contributed to the team’s performance and hopefully (I do) more is on the way.”

The win against the Birds saw Bucs climb up to sixth spot on the league standings with 19 points after 12 games.

The Sea Robbers will be keen to add more points when they host TS Galaxy on Saturday.

