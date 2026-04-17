Pirates coach Ouaddou defends misfiring Mbuthuma

"The fans have to understand that Mbuthuma is their son and they have to support him," said Ouaddou.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash against AmaZulu, Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has thrown his weight behind striker Yanela Mbuthuma, who has endured a difficult spell in front of goal.



Mbuthuma has failed to find the back of the net in his last seven league games for the Buccaneers having scored his last goal in the 3-0 win over Marumo Gallants in February.



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Numbers, however, suggest that the 24-year-old has had a good season for Pirates after scoring seven goals and contributing with three assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.



But his recent slump that has seen him failing to convert the many chances that he gets during the match, has to a section of the club’s fans to call on Ouaddou to drop him in the starting line-up.



Ouaddou, however, has taken a firm stance in defence of his player and has urged the fans to support Mbuthuma instead of criticising him.

“The fans have to understand that Mbuthuma is their son and they have to support him and help him so he can help the team,” said Ouaddou before pointing out Mbuthuma’s overall contribution to the team.



“He’s doing a fantastic job between the lines but yes we do need that one goal and it will come and if our fans show him love and support, I’m 100% sure that he will be alright.”

‘Ouaddou must protect Mbuthuma

Meanwhile, Pirates legend Thulasizwe Mbuyane has urged Ouaddou to protect the misfiring Mbuthuma before the fans turn on him.



“I still feel that they could protect Mbuthuma more. Before the crowd turns on him, the coach must protect the boy and give the senior players a chance to step up,” said Mbuyane as quoted by Independent Media.

“He must keep his head held high. Obviously, he’s being judged on goals, but the goals will come. He must continue working hard.”

Mbuyane believes that Ouaddou can ease the pressure on Mbuthuma by starting him on the bench in Saturday’s clash against AmaZulu at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.



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“What they are looking for in a striker is goals, and when Makgopa comes in, he scores. So why not start Makgopa and introduce the boy gradually?



“You just have to give him the belief to say, ‘boy, you’ve got what it takes’. If he scores one, that will open a lot of doors for him.”