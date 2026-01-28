How a hard hat hero spared Pirates’ blushes in stadium unveiling

Pull as several men might, the cloth refused to budge.

There was a real-life hero at the stadium formerly known as Orlando Stadium on Tuesday. This time, however, it wasn’t a player bestriding the hallowed turf of this famous Soweto footballing theatre.

This hero was scaling the side of the stadium dressed in a hard hat and climbing gear.

A Pirates extravaganza

The organisers of the unveiling of the stadium’s new moniker had put on quite the show for attending VIP guests and media.

There was a gospel choir, speeches galore, a panel discussion, and for reasons that will become obvious, plenty of beer.

Photographers, journalists and influencers were invited onto a specially-prepared stage to witness the great revelation. A black cloth had been draped across the new signage.

The countdown began … fireworks went off, and the cloth came down. Except the cloth didn’t come down. Pull as several men might, the cloth refused to budge. Perhaps the ancestors were expressing their dismay at the commercialisation of this great ground.

Enter our hard hat hero. As mortified marketing gurus and Orlando Pirates officials looked on, he climbed to the top of the sign. It took a few more agonising minutes, but eventually he got the cloth off. The Orlando Amstel Arena was finally gleaming in the bright summer sun.

Pirates fans must hope their side’s chase for a first Betway Premiership title in 14 years progresses more smoothly.

In the meantime Heineken, the parent company of Amstel, have firmly stamped their footprint in the local football market.

Progress is inevitable

The cloth (and maybe the ancestors) tried to hang on, but progress is inevitable, and this is likely to be a profitable venture for both Amstel and the Buccaneers.

After all, watching football and drinking cold beer go together like cheese and wine, champagne and oysters and fish and chips.

For five years a trip to Orlando Stadium will be replaced by a trip to the Orlando Amstel Arena. Ok, let’s be honest, everyone is still likely to call it Orlando Stadium, but its beer branded new name will be more than visible across the Orlando skyline.

And for that, we can reserve plenty of thanks for our hard hat hero.