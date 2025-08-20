Sundowns leave it late to sink Magesi

Coach Miguel Cardoso rang the changes, retaining only Ronwen Williams from the previous line-up.

Mamelodi Sundowns left it late to grind out a 2-0 victory over Magesi FC in a Betway Premiership encounter at the Seshego Stadium on Wednesday night.

Sundowns finally strike

Jayden Adams and Peter Shalulile scored deep into the contest to steer the Brazilians past Dikwena tsa Meetse.

The Namibian hitman reached a major milestone as he drew level with Siyabonga Nomvethe’s PSL record of 129 goals. Since arriving at Masandawana in 2020, he has netted 102 times, with the remaining 27 scored during his stint at Highlands Park.

Magesi were reduced to ten men when Lehlohonolo Mtshali received his marching orders for a second bookable offence with 11 minutes remaining.

It was far from a polished Sundowns display, but they did just enough to leave Limpopo with maximum points ahead of their eagerly anticipated MTN8 semifinal second leg against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

With that clash in mind, coach Miguel Cardoso rang the changes against Magesi, retaining only Ronwen Williams from the first leg of the Pirates match.

Among the fresh faces was 19-year-old youth international Gomolemo Kekana who made his senior debut after a stellar year that included scoring the winner for Amajita in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations final in May.

Kekana’s night ended at half-time, however, as he was withdrawn for Thapelo Maseko after picking up a yellow card in the opening minute.

The first hour offered little in the way of attacking quality, with Sundowns struggling to impose themselves while Magesi created the better chances. Williams was forced into action to keep his side on terms, and Lehlogonolo Mokone was unlucky not to break the deadlock just before the interval when his header from a Mcedi Vandala cross rattled the upright.

Cardoso looks to his bench

In search of control, Cardoso turned to his bench on the hour mark, introducing Marcelo Allende, Thapelo Morena and Tashreeq Matthews for Sphelele Mkhulise, Bathusi Aubaas and Siyabonga Mabena. The changes eventually paid off as Adams pounced on a loose ball from a corner to fire home the opener in the 73rd minute.

Shalulile put the game beyond doubt with a great finish in the 87th minute as the defending champions secured all three points. Magesi remain without a victory after three matches of the new Premiership campaign.