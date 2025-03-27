Royal AM players resume training after club sale – report

Royal AM players reportedly returned to training on Thursday following the club sale. SABC Sports reports that a Durban businessman...

Royal AM players pose for a team photo during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 game against TS Galaxy at Harry Gwala Stadium, Pietermaritzburg in December last year. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Royal AM players reportedly returned to training on Thursday following the club sale.

SABC Sports reports that a Durban businessman has purchased the club from SARS, who had placed owner Shauwn Mkhize in default of her tax obligations and appointed a curator to seize Thwihli Thwahla as a result.



“The Premier Soccer League executive committee is expected to confirm the new owners of Royal AM after a tumultuous period during which the League suffered significant damage to its reputation and image.

“On Tuesday, the players were informed of the sale and ordered to return to training on Thursday morning, with the PSL expected to make pronouncements of the deal, including logistics around their remaining fixtures and those that were earlier impacted.



“The club is expected to remain in KZN, with sources close to the sale stating the buyer had beaten other bidders from Mpumalanga, Free State, Gauteng and even DR Congo,” reported the public broadcaster.

Even though the latest development will come as a welcome relief to the players and the technical team who were in the dark about the club’s future, they face an uphill battle to try and avoid relegation.



Royal AM currently sit at the bottom of the Betway Premiership standings with eight points from 11 games. They trail 15th-place SuperSport United by 13 points but have 10 games in hand over them.

Royal AM are scheduled to face Magesi FC at the Harry Gwala Stadium next week Saturday, but it’s uncertain if the clash will take place as the PSL is yet to make an announcement of the club sale.