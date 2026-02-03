Pirates down AmaZulu to move three points clear at the top

Usuthu remained fourth with 30 points after 17 matches played.

Orlando Pirates beat AmaZulu 2-0 to move three points clear at the top of the Betway Premiership standings.

Man-of-the-Match Relebohile Mofokeng netted a goal in the first half and also played a role in goalkeeper Darren Johnson scoring an own goal during an entertaining match played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday night as Pirates moved three points ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns.



Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made just one change from the team that beat Magesi 2-0 in their previous game last weekend, with the experienced Deon Hotto coming in for Nkosikhona Ndaba at left-back.

The game started at a frantic pace with both teams throwing everything at each other as they looked for goals, but it was the Buccaneers that drew first blood through Mofokeng who headed home Tshepang Moremi’s cross in the 16th minute. It was his in as many games having scored against Magesi.

Usuthu almost responded immediately when Pirates failed to clear the danger, but Sipho Chaine was on hand to make a save to deny Keegan Allan in the 19th minute.

Soon after that the Buccaneers took control of the game and Johnson became the busier of the two goalkeepers as Pirates looked for the assurance goal. Johnson almost gifted Pirates with their second goal in the 22nd minute when he came out of his line late and was beaten to the ball by Yanela Mbuthuma, but much to his relief the striker’s header went wide of goal.

Three minutes later, Johnson redeemed himself with a fine save to deny Deon Hotto, who had done well to beat his marker inside the box before unleashing a powerful shot towards goal.

Mbatha then tried his trademark shot from range on the stroke of half-time, but Johnson was on hand again to parry the ball away for a corner kick.

AmaZulu came out with guns blazing in the second half as they looked for the equaliser

Having opted not to make changes at the start of the second half, Zwane took out the ineffective Hendrick Ekstein and Bongani Zungu and replaced them with Langelihle Mhlongo and Athini Maqokolo.

Ouaddou responded by bringing in Kamogelo Sebelebele and Masindi Nemtajela for Deano van Rooyen and Mbatha respectively.



The Buccaneers regained control of the game as the half progressed and they finally found their second goal when Mofokeng’s shot hit the upright and then bounced off Johnson back and into his own het for an own goal.



Prior to that, Chaine made an excellent stop to deny AmaZulu from a well-placed free kick.