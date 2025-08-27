There are no small teams, says Ouaddou after Pirates win over Orbit

"We were a bit tired and made some changes, but I have to congratulate this team of Orbit as well," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was full of praise for Orbit College after their narrow win on Tuesday night.

A wonderful strike from defender Lebone Seema gave the Buccaneers a 1-0 victory over the newly-promoted side at Orlando Stadium.



The win saw Pirates move up to seventh position in the Betway Premiership standings with six points after four games, while the Mswenko Boys slid down to 14th spot.

“Yes, happy with the win after the Sundowns game. We were a bit tired and made some changes, but I have to congratulate this team of Orbit as well,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV after the game,

“I told you that it will not be easy because they have this dynamic of being promoted to the PSL so it was not easy. We know now with the PSL there’s no small teams,” added the Moroccan.

Despite their narrow win over Orbit, Ouaddou was not happy with his team’s performance especially in the first half.

“We wanted to keep the ball and to pass around the ball in the first half, but we didn’t achieve that. So, I decided to bring some players that will be able to keep the ball in the middle and to play forward. And be able to play the last pass and it’s what we needed you know because we were really behind the ball in the first half, it was not the plan.”



Pirates are away to Chippa United in their next league match on Sunday, while Orbit are at home to TS Galaxy on Saturday.