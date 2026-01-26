Pirates’ Mofokeng rues missed chances in Sekhukhune draw

“I think if it’s not your day, it’s not your day. We missed many chances,” said Mofokeng.

Relebohile Mofokeng lamented what he saw as two points dropped after Orlando Pirates settled for a goalless draw against Sekhukhune United despite dominating proceedings at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium this past weekend.



The draw against Babina Noko saw the Buccaneers miss out on a chance to leapfrog Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the Betway Premiership standings. They remain second, tied on 29 points with the Brazilians, who have played a game more than them.



“I think if it’s not your day, it’s not your day. We missed many chances,” Mofokeng told Pirates media.

“When I’m on the bench, sitting there, seeing my players missing chances, I just said, ‘Today is not our day.’ But then I came on, tried to create more chances, but the goalkeeper saved many chances.

“So, I think we did our best. We did very well at the start of the game. I think we did very well,” added Mofokeng.



Mofokeng has urged the fans to rally behind the team as they continue their quest to win the Betway Premiership title this season.

“We need our supporters because the second half of the season is very important to us to stay there, to stay number one.

“We need them because they’re the ones that motivate us. We’ll need them in numbers.

“I think we’ll make them very happy at the coming games.”

‘PSL is a very tough league’

Meanwhile, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has called for calm after his side’s 0-0 draw against Sekhukhune, saying there is no reason for concern.



“I think it was a really interesting game in terms of intensity and technical quality from both sides. I think the fans saw a good game without any goals, of course.



“The first half, we may have deserved to open the scoring, and it would’ve helped us to have more space between the lines of Sekhukhune. It’s very difficult to break a compact block.”



“The PSL is a very tough league. Sekhukhune is a very good team, and they are one of the best sides in the league. We have to give credit to their goalkeeper as well for having a fantastic game. We can only keep on working and focus on improving the last pass in the final third,” commented Ouaddou.



Pirates next face bottom-placed Magesi FC at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday (kick-off is at 6pm).