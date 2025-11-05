‘We let ourselves down’ – Cupido demands focus from Sundowns

‘We had to let go of the Pirates game,’ he explained.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Keanu Cupido has urged his teammates to quickly move past their 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates and refocus on Wednesday night’s Betway Premiership clash against TS Galaxy at Loftus Versfeld.

The Brazilians were held by Pirates in a high-tempo encounter at the weekend, a result that denied them a chance to extend their lead at the top of the table. TS Galaxy, meanwhile, head into the tie brimming with confidence after their impressive 2-0 win over Stellenbosch FC.

Reflecting on the Pirates result, Cupido admitted the team fell short of their own standards but said the mood in camp remains positive. The league leaders are eyeing a return to winning ways against The Rockets who are expected to pose another stern test for Tshwane giants.

“As a player you always want to win each and every game and I think it was up to us to show up on the day,” said the defender.

“We let ourselves down. It’s a game we wanted to win to build confidence going into the next one and for CAF as well.”

Cupido emphasised the importance of quickly shifting focus to the next challenge as they look to remain firmly in control of the title defence.

Sundowns will be boosted by the return of Teboho Mokoena from suspension while Galaxy will be without the experienced Mpho Mvelase.

“At Sundowns you need to forget about the previous game because there’s always the next one. We had to let go of the Pirates game,” he explained.

“We’re focused on this game because TS Galaxy won their last game and they have a lot of confidence facing us. They are doing well, but we’re just focusing on us and our game.”

Sundowns recorded a convincing 4-1 win over Galaxy in their last meeting, though The Rockets stunned the reigning champions 1-0 in the reverse fixture last season, a result that underlines their threat. Cupido expects a tactical battle and warned of Galaxy’s pace on the counter.

“We know TS Galaxy is a team that wants to play on the break and they have two wingers who are very good, young and quick as well. They rely more on them and we know that if we stop them, the game will be much easier for us,” he concluded.