Arrows ‘still building’ as they take on Pirates

'We should not be carried away,' Mngqithi told journalists after the 4-0 win over Gallants.

Orlando Pirates face another test of their Betway Premiership title credentials on Wednesday evening when they take on Golden Arrows at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

Manqoba Mngqithi looks to be working his magic on Arrows. The former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach masterminded a win 1-0 over Masandawana on September 24 and further home wins have followed over Orbit College and Marumo Gallants.

Arrows pose a threat

Orbit and Gallants were hammered 3-0 and 4-0 respectively, and the Buccaneers defence will have to be on high alert in Umlazi.



Mngqithi, however, encouraged his players to keep their feet on the ground following Sunday’s thumping of Gallants.



“The truth is, we are still in the building phase, and we should not be carried away,” Mngqithi told journalists after the match.



“The boys are responding, (there are) a lot of young boys that have not been seen, and that’s very encouraging for me. The culture of working very hard – I think that’s what I have brought into the team, and everybody understands that. (It’s) not just about the ability to play, but the ability to run because the team works very hard.”



“When you play football with the mentality that you can’t lose here, it’s like someone drunk saying, “I don’t want to fall,” because now the focus shifts away from playing your normal game,” he added.



The ’young boys’ Mngqithi is referring to presumably include 22 year-old winger Siyanda Mthanthi, who has three goals and four assists in 11 league appearances this season. And there is also 23 year-old Jerome Karelse, who has a goal and two assists in eight appearances.



There are senior players, however, also doing the job for Arrows. Junior Dion has been in superb form since joining Arrows this season. The 31 year old from Chad has netted seven goals already in ten Premiership appearances.

“My only fear with Dion not to maintain scoring is only injuries,” said Mngqithi, according to iDiski Times.

“If he stays in the game, he’s probably one of the most focused footballers I’ve ever seen.”