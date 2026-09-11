Why Pirates’ Ouaddou sees Dlamini as his ‘Zidane’

'Zidane was not quick, but he knew before receiving the ball where the ball was going to go. We need that in the middle,' said the Pirates head coach.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou believes Kabelo Dlamini can take over the mantle as Buccaneers’ main playmaker.

Dlamini’s Pirates return imminent

Dlamini has been out injured and has not featured for Pirates this season, but the Buccaneers were boosted this week as he returned to training along with striker Evidence Makgopa and midfielder Thalente Mbatha.

Pirates have sold both Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi, two creative stars who played key roles last season as the Buccaneers won the Betway Premiership title for the first time in 14 years.

Thapelo Mokobodi, signed this season from Stellenbosch, has been playing in the number 10 role recently and has done well, but Ouaddou is clearly delighted to welcome back the experienced Dlamini.

“Dlamini is putting in a great effort every day to come back and be available for the team,” the Pirates head coach told reporters on Friday.

“I really appreciate that in this period he is showing every day in training that he can be this kind of player in the middle of the team.

“He is always important because he is able to find these passes that not all players can find in small spaces. He is a player who can make quick decisions. I always say in this area of the game, you need players who can take decisions before receiving the ball.

“I don’t want to compare him (Dlamini) to (Zinedine) Zidane. But Zidane was not quick, but he knew before receiving the ball where the ball was going to go. We need that in the middle.”

Pirates need to find goals on Saturday when they host Mauritian side La Cure Waves in the second leg of their Caf Champions League qualifier at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

A disappointing goalless draw in Mauritius means the Buccaneers have plenty of work to do to reach the next round.

‘Tomorrow is another game, we have to qualify’

“We went there to get a result and score a goal,” added Ouaddou.

“We didn’t score but we kept our chance of going to the next phase.

“In the first game it was important for me to give opportunities to some players. It is important to manage players and keep everyone involved in the project. We win titles as a group. I felt it was the right moment to give a chance to some players.

“Some of the younger players gave me satisfaction that when we need them we are able to use them. But tomorrow is another game, we have to qualify.

“We will see another team, another profile of player. Tomorrow we will definitely show an attacking profile.”