Pirates will be ‘wounded’ – La Cure coach

'We realise it will be extremely difficult,' said Jerome Thomas.

La Cure Waves head coach Jerome Thomas expects a backlash from Orlando Pirates when the two sides meet in the second leg of their Caf Champions League qualifier at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

Pirates frustrated

The Buccaneers were frustrated by the Mauritian outfit in Port Louis in the first leg last weekend, drawing 0-0. The value of the result for either side was summed up well by Thomas.

“We know the caliber of Orlando Pirates, who are on another level. You can’t compare the two teams. They are professionals, and we are an amateur team,” said Thomas, according to lemauricien.com.

The La Cure coach added that he knows he will be dealing with a side determined to prove a point tomorrow.

“I know it will be a very tough match. Orlando Pirates have had their pride wounded and will come out looking to hurt us in front of their home crowd. As for us, we need to keep possession well when we have the ball and be clinical in front of goal,” he said, according to Le Defi Sport.

“It’s football, and anything can happen. We realise it will be extremely difficult. We are up against an African giant playing on home turf, in a stadium that holds thousands of fans.”

Abdeslam Ouaddou’s Pirates have generally been in form that befits reigning Betway Premiership champions this season. They have picked up 13 points out of a possible 15 in their title defence and will take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final.

Ouaddou was rewarded this week with the Betway Premiership Coach of the Month Award for March while new Buccaneers attacker Gamphani Lungu picked up the Player of the Month gong.

Ouaddou’s Champions League quest

The Buccaneers will now be keen to show the result in Mauritius was indeed just an aberration, as they look to avoid a repeat of last year’s Caf Champions League efforts.

Ouaddou’s side won a domestic treble, but failed to reach the Champions League group stages, going out to DR Congo side St Eloi Lupopo in the final qualifying round.

If Pirates do go through against La Cure they will face the winner of the tie between Gabon’s Mangasport and Namibia’s African Stars in a final play-off for the group stages.

Mangasport are 3-1 up on African Stars from the first leg in Gabon.