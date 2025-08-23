Chaine the hero as Pirates reach MTN8 final

Substitute Tshegofatso Mabasa scored the winning penalty.

Sipho Chaine once again delivered a huge performance in a penalty shootout against Mamelodi Sundowns, to see Orlando Pirates into the final of the MTN8 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Chaine finds the magic

Chaine saved three penalties against Sundowns in the 2023 final, and here he stopped Teboho Mokoena and Marcelo Allende, helping Pirates to a 4-1 win in the shootout.

This was after the semifinal, second leg in Atteridgeville had ended 1-1, leaving the teams tied 2-2 on aggregate.

Substitute Tshegofatso Mabasa scored the winning penalty, adding to converted spot kicks by Deon Hotto, Abdoulaye Mariko and Sipho Mbule.

Sundowns had a slight advantage heading into the game after they scored an away goal at Orlando Stadium last weekend.

They started well, Iqraam Rayners putting them ahead on the 17th minute. But Kamogelo Sebelebele who had also scored Pirates’ equaliser in the first leg, did it again at Lucas Moripe Stadium, netting in the 73rd minute.

Sundowns had thought they could finally manage to erase the ghosts of 2023, where they lost the MTN8 final on penalties in Durban, and of the 3-0 hammering in Polokwane back in 2022.

Pirates were looking to inflict heartache on Sundowns for a third time running in the same competition, and stand a chance to win the MTN8 title for a fourth successive season.

The game did not start well for Pirates, whose coach Abdeslam Ouaddou hauled off fan favourite Patrick Maswanganyi after just 38 minutes, with Bandile Shandu coming on in his place.

Sebelebele strikes

Encouraged by their late equaliser at Orlando Stadium last week, Pirates believed they could pull off another rabbit out the hat when they threw in Abdoulaye Mariko for Sihle Nduli and Tshegofatso Mabaso for Evidence Makgopa. The changes were to good effect, albeit that it wasn’t the two subs that scored.

Mariko and Mabasa piled on the pressure, and freed up space for Oswin Appollis.

The former Polokwane City man dinked a good ball into the box and the Sundowns defense struggled to deal with it.

The ball came off Mabasa and then fell kindly at the feet of Sebelebele, who made no mistake.

Sundowns had to show impetus, and they did, with Zuko Mdunyelwa finding Jayden Adams in the box, but Thalente Mbatha was on hand to snuff out the danger.

Sundowns threw in Aubrey Modiba, Lebo Mothiba and Musa Lebusa, sacrificing Sales, Adams and Grant Kekana.

More subs but no more goals

The tactical battle from the bench saw Abdeslam Ouaddou call on Sipho Mbule and Sinoxolo Kwayiba, while Miguel Cardoso then called on Peter Shalulile for Rayners.

These changes came with seven minute remaining, but none of the teams created any more clear chances.

A hero was needed in the penalties, and just as he did two years ago, Chaine stopped Mokoena and Allende to be that man.