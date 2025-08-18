‘We must play to win’ – Cardoso on Sundowns’ MTN8 ambitions

'You need to play the next match to win because if you win, then you go through,' said Cardoso.

Before Mamelodi Sundowns can turn their focus to Saturday’s second leg of the MTN8 semi-final against Orlando Pirates, they face the small matter of a Betway Premiership clash away to Magesi FC on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Ouaddou hails Pirates after come back draw against Sundowns

The looming return fixture at home to the Buccaneers may well be on the minds of some at Sundowns, as the Brazilians have their sights firmly set on securing a place in the final of the season-opening competition.

Sundowns and Pirates share the spoils

Sundowns and Pirates played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium last Saturday. Head coach Miguel Cardoso believes the away goals rule could tilt the tie in their favour when the two giants meet again.

“Oviously scoring one goal away can make a difference but that depends a lot on what’s going to happen in the second game. Of course, we know that if we keep Pirates from scoring, then we will go through, but we know that Pirates and Sundowns have the capacity to score goals in the second leg.

“It’s quite difficult for the score to remain 0-0. If you think about not conceding, that’s when you’re going to concede. You need to play the next match to win because if you win, then you go through.

“That’s the biggest advantage that we have, knowing that if we win the match at home, then it will be enough. And it’s good that we scored, because it’s a slight advantage.”

Kabelo Sebelebele’s late strike cancelled out Teboho Mokoena’s first-half opener, setting up what promises to be a tantalising return leg in Tshwane. Cardoso lamented his team’s lapse in concentration and their inability to manage the game late on.

“I always say that teams that are in shape think the same things at the same time and interpret what’s on the pitch,” the Portuguese added.

‘They play on emotion’

“When emotions are not the best, they stop focusing on their best thoughts. They play on emotion and lose the capacity to evaluate, process and give an answer on positioning and passing. That is what allows the team to have control of the match.

ALSO READ: Under fire Pirates coach Ouaddou defends goalless Radiopane

“As I said before, this game is played by men, because computers and AI will not make those mistakes.”