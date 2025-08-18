Chippa United eye Bafana Bafana striker

'It looks like management will try again, especially with a coaching change looming,' a source told Phakaaathi.

Word reaching the Mgosi Squad is that Thabiso Kutumela could be snapped up by Chippa United once the African Nations Champioship (CHAN)concludes. The striker is currently with Bafana Bafana in Uganda for the competition that is exclusively for home-based players.

Kutumela has been in fine form for the national side, scoring in the 1-1 draw against Algeria before finding the net again in the 2-1 victory over Guinea. Before the tournament, the 32-year-old spent time in Gqeberha and appeared set to sign for the Chilli Boys, only for the deal to collapse at the last minute.

ALSO READ: Under fire Pirates coach Ouaddou defends goalless Radiopane

It is now understood that Chippa are ready to revisit the move in a bid to strengthen their attacking options. The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City forward spent last season at Richards Bay, but his future looks likely to lie in the Eastern Cape.

“I think they will go back and sign him because there will be changes at the club and the management rates him very highly. Everything had been agreed and he was set to sign, but the deal fell through at the last minute. It looks like management will try again, especially with a coaching change looming,” a source told Phakaaathi.

ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Cardoso blames ‘brainwork’ for draw against Pirates

Kutumela is a seasoned campaigner having turned out for Baroka FC, Orlando Pirates, Maritzburg United, Sundowns and City. Chippa now look set to become the next stop in his career.