Pirates players are not overrated – Ouaddou

'Tomorrow I really want my players to show the superiority,' said the Pirates head coach.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has warned his players against complacency ahead of Saturday’s CAF Champions League preliminary round second leg clash against Lioli FC.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Kwinika – ‘For the badge and country’

The Buccaneers go into this clash against the Lesotho side holding a 3-0 lead from the first leg that was played in Bloemfontein last Saturday.

Pirates’ Ouaddou wants professionalism

Ouaddou, however, wants his side to show professionalism and give their best at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

“Tomorrow I really want my players to show the superiority, to show the level of Orlando Pirates. Because I cannot accept as a coach that we are insulting my players to say that we are overrated. My players are not overrated,” Ouaddou told reporters during a Media Open Day at the Orlando Stadium on Friday.

“We are Orlando Pirates; one of the best club in Africa, one of the best club in the continent and tomorrow I’m expecting my players to show that.”

With their big win last week, Pirates have on foot in the second round of the CAF Champions League, but Ouaddou has warned his players not to be over confident.

ALSO READ: Pirates to ring changes for Lioli clash

‘Just the first half’

“People think just because we’re leading 3-0 that the tie is over, but for me, it was just the first half. We still have to play the second half at Orlando Stadium. It’s an important game and we can’t take it lightly. We have to respect the opponent,” concluded Ouaddou.

Kickoff for this cash is 3pm.