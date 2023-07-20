SuperSport re-sign goalkeeper Arubi

By Katlego Modiba

SuperSport United have bolstered their squad with two new signings ahead of the new DStv Premiership season with Washington Arubi and Tanzanian international defender Abdulrazack Hamza.

The 37-year-old Arubi joins from relegated Marumo Gallants on a one-year deal with an option of another season. Zimbabwean goalkeeper was part of the Gallants team that reached the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final last season.

“Matsatsantsa are very pleased to confirm the signature of Washington Arubi from Marumo Gallants on a one-year deal with an option to extend,” the club announced on Wednesday.

“And we would like to announce the signature of Tanzanian international defender Abdulrazack Hamza on a one-year contract.”

The well-travelled Arubi is back at the club where he spent the 2018-2019 season, though he failed to make a single appearance.

Coming home

“Coming back home is one of the best decisions I have made in my football career,” he said in a statement.

“I still believe I have what it takes to compete at the highest level and I’m happy to be back home. I’m looking forward to a great season.”

The 20-year-old Hamza will be expected to plug the gap left in defence after Thatayaone Ditlhokwe’s move Kaizer Chiefs. He also expressed delight at joining Matsatsantsa Pitori.

“I’m excited to join a club and I feel like this a huge opportunity for me to prove myself. I’m looking forward to worm everyone here and to grow as a professional footballer,” he said.