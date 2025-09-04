Pirates legend says Ouaddou is ‘not yet off the hook’

“They have now got three wins but for me the coach is not yet off the hook," says Sikhosana.

Orlando Pirates legend Jerry “Legs of Thunder” Sikhosana believes the Buccaneers have turned the corner after a poor start to the Betway Premiership campaign.



Pirates, who have finished second behind Mamelodi Sundowns for the past three consecutive seasons, started the 2025/26 season with back-to-back defeats before winning their last three consecutive matches before the FIFA international break.



Even though he acknowledges that the Buccaneers have turned the corner, Sikhosana warns that new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is not off the hook yet. Ouaddou replaced Jose Riveiro as the new Pirates coach ahead of the new season.



“Yes, Orlando Pirates have turned things around, they are doing well compared to when they started the league,” Sikhosana told Hollywoodbets Blog.

‘Pirates are not consistent’

“They have now got three wins but for me the coach is not yet off the hook.

“I think he still needs to work hard for them to do well in the MTN8 and to reach the final mounts more pressure on Ouaddou to give them what they want. Because the most goal is for Orlando Pirates to win the league.

“So, I think that will be a big problem. Yes, they might be going well now, but I don’t think everything will be smooth as it is supposed to be.

“Let’s hope the coach will realise that but for me Pirates have not yet been the consistent Pirates that was under Jose Riveiro,” added the former Pirates striker.

Pirates will face Stellenbosch FC in the final of the MTN8 at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, 13 August at 6pm. Tickets for this encounter are sold out.



Meanwhile, as previously reported Ouaddou and five other staff members were admitted to hospital after a road accident on Sunday.



According to the statement issued by the club, the incident occurred on the R21 highway as the team returned from Gqeberha, following their hard-fought 3–0 victory against Chippa United.