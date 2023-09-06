Pirates worked hard for win against ‘difficult’ Stellies

Orlando Pirates might gotten their sweet revenge against Stellenbosch FC in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-finals, but Bucs...

Thabang Monare of Orlando Pirates is challenged by Qobolwakhe Sibande of Stellenbosch FC during the 2023 MTN8 semifinal 1st leg game at Athlone Stadium last Sunday. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates might gotten their sweet revenge against Stellenbosch FC in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-finals, but Bucs midfielder Thabang Monare says the win was not easy.



Pirates, who lost to Stellies in their opening DStv Premiership last month, came back from a goal down to beat Steve Barker’s team 2-1 at Athlone Stadium last Sunday.

The home side had taken a lead in the match just before half-time, despite Thabo Moloisane having gotten a red-card two minutes after the half-hour mark.

Bucs top goal-scorer Zakhele Lepasa equalised for the visitors in the 66th minute, before Deon Hotto sealed the victory with a goal in the dying minutes of the match.

“We had to keep possession, we had to keep calm and we had to believe in structure that we always practice in the team. They are a very good side, they work very hard. Credit to them for making things difficult for us,” said the Pirates midfielder.

“I think we worked really hard and credit to everyone (at Pirates), our technical staff and the players. We came out (on Sunday) and worked our socks off.”



The Buccaneers have an advantage going into the second leg of the match at Orlando Stadium on 24 September.

But, before that, Pirates will play Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy in the Caf Champions League final preliminary round after the Fifa break.

Pirates will travel to Botswana for their tie against Jwaneng which is set to be played on 17 September.

After their return from Botswana, they have an interesting league fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday, 20 September.