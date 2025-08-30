Sundowns seal loan deal for US-based Ntsabeleng

"My biggest mission is to get a trophy for this team," Ntsabeleng told Sundowns media.

In what has been a relatively quiet transfer window for Mamelodi Sundowns, the Betway Premiership champions have confirmed the signing of Katlego “Tsiki” Ntsabeleng from FC Dallas.

The Major League Soccer side were the first to announce that Ntsabeleng will spend the 2025/26 campaign on a season-long loan with the Brazilians.



Reports in the United States suggest the agreement includes a buy option clause at the end of the season.

“We have loaned midfielder Tsiki Ntsabeleng to Mamelodi Sundowns FC of the South African Premiership,” Dallas confirmed on Friday night.

Ntsabeleng becomes Sundowns’ second acquisition of the current window, following the earlier arrival of Fawaaz Basadien from Stellenbosch FC before the new season kicked off.

“The Yellow Nation is excited to announce the arrival of midfielder Katlego Ntsabeleng,” Sundowns declared across their social media platforms.

During his time in the MLS, Ntsabeleng registered 92 appearances, scoring twice and providing seven assists across all competitions where he also featured 13 times in 2025 alone. The Stars of Africa Football Academy graduate made his professional debut for Dallas in 2022 against Toronto FC.

“There are a lot of expectations which is the reason why we play this sport, it’s to win trophies and bring smiles to the people who pay money to see us,” Ntsabeleng told Sundowns media.

“My biggest mission is to get a trophy for this team. It’s an honour to wear this badge which has grown so much in the past few years. I feel like I’m at a big club right now and I’m ready to make my mark.”