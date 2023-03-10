Prayer gives Chiefs’ Cup opponents a boost, says Abubakar

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Working hard and praying together is what has kept Kaizer Chiefs’ Nedbank Cup opponent Casric Stars flying high, says veteran midfielder Mumuni Abubakar.



ALSO READ: Sheppard says history not factor for Chiefs in Nedbank Cup tie

Casric Stars are in the running for the title in the Motsepe Foundation which comes with automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership.

They are third in the standings and three points behind leaders Polokwane City with eight games to the finish line.

But for now, Casric Stars’ focus is Kaizer Chiefs who they play in the Nedbank Cup on Sunday evening at FNB Stadium.

Asked what is different at Stars from all the teams he has played for, that has seen them fly so high all season long, Abubakar pinned it down to hard work and prayer.

“That is tricky because I don’t like comparing the clubs I have played for,” said Abubakar.

“That is because I do not want to disrespect anyone. They have given me a chance to play under their badge.

“To cut it short, I think here I got warmly welcomed and the environment is good to work under.

“All the technical team members and players just gelled. It was like magic because from the first game we started gelling correctly.

“Things started happening for us, so I think maybe as the coach said it to be the prayers.

“We pray a lot. So maybe God is with us and that is why things are different on this side,” added Abubakar.

Chiefs game is a big platform

On playing Chiefs, Abubakar said it is a chance for the club to introduce itself to the local football community.



ALSO READ: Pirates’ Riveiro won’t underestimate Venda Football Academy in Nedbank Cup

Stars are a relatively new club and got to the Championship through buying Free State Stars’ status.

“We have a bunch of experienced players and youngsters,” said Abubaker.

“Each and everyone of them is looking forward to the game because playing against Kaizer Chiefs is a big platform for us.

“We have been preaching to the youngsters how it looks out there but if you don’t see it in real life, it is difficult to take it in.

“So, I think this is the time for them to see what we have been teaching them.

“All that the senior players and coaches have been saying, this is it.

“This game is a blessing in disguise as a new team who want to establish themselves in the league and do something to leave a legacy.

“We are not under pressure and we are enjoying the moment. Let us see how it goes,” said Abubakar.