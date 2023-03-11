Ncikazi on Pirates’ objective going into cup clash

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi says the side must target an early goal in their Nedbank Cup last 16 clash with Venda Football Academy.

The Buccaneers face the Motsepe Foundation Championship side at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, a clash deemed as David versus Goliath.

With that in mind, Ncikazi says it’s important not to give their opponents a chance in this game.

“It’s a cup match, the plan and objective is to go into the next round. It’s an experienced team, and we have to create the difference between these two teams. Initiative will be important, control will be important and intensity is important,” said Nickazi.

“Otherwise you will leave everything to chance. It is important to score early if it is possible, otherwise opponents will grow in confidence.”

Ncikazi knows well that the Buccaneers are favourites going into this match and they have the players that are able to bring out their individual brilliance and help the team win. In their previous Nedbank game against All Stars FC, the Sea Robbers technical team seemed to struggle to unlock Stars’ defence and get a goal.

Strength in depth

But, the introduction of Thembinkosi Lorch changed that as he made an assist and he also scored to help Bucs to a 2-0 victory to reach this phase of the tournament.

Another positive for Pirates is that they are going into this game after redeeming themselves from the Soweto derby loss to Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership by thrashing Swallows FC 4-1.

Still, the Sea Robbers will have to be cautious of the minnows, who will be eager to prove a point against a top tier side, especially a team of Pirates stature.