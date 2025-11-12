PSL club boss accuses Irvin Khoza of ‘dictatorial’ leadership

"I've never seen a chairman with so much power in the country. He has more power than Cyril Ramaphosa," he said.

Black Leopards owner David Thidiela has launched a stinging attack on Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Dr Irvin Khoza, accusing him of running the organisation like a dictatorship and calling for urgent government intervention.

Frustrated by what he describes as an unaccountable leadership structure, Thidiela has now turned to Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie, formally writing to him to intervene in the governance of the league.

ALSO READ: Mitchell hits back at Bafana coach Broos over Links comments

“This league is run by Irvin Khoza alone, his word is final and he’s a dictator. The guy is a dictator and you must toe the line or you’re out,” Thidiela said to Thabiso Mosia on Radio 2000.

“In this league, it’s either you say yes to Irvin Khoza or you’re out and I’m not going to allow that to happen. Seeing that I wrote to the minister, he will handle this.

“I don’t want to talk too much at the moment but I’ve got a lot to say and I will do that. I’m going to give him examples to support my statements and allegations against Irvin Khoza and Mato Madlala.”

In a series of explosive claims, Thidiela alleged that Khoza’s dual role as both PSL chairman and Orlando Pirates boss presents a clear conflict of interest, a concern he says has gone unaddressed for years.

“I was against that from the beginning and that’s where our differences come from. I’ve never seen a chairman with so much power in the country. He has more power than Cyril Ramaphosa,” he said.

The outspoken administrator revealed that he also raised concerns over Mato Madlala’s decade-long tenure as Acting PSL CEO while simultaneously serving as Golden Arrows chairperson.

“I’ve written so many letters to Irvin Khoza saying it’s not proper for a club owner to run the league and everybody knows. Ask Rob Benadie, John Comitis and Stan Matthews.” he added.

“Ask everyone that’s there now and they will tell you that I’ve written a letter. I’m not saying things in private, but I’ve been fighting against this for years. I was not happy from the beginning and I raised this for years and I’m not getting any joy.”

Thidiela’s comments come amid growing debate about transparency and leadership renewal within South African football.



Whether McKenzie will step in remains to be seen, but Thidiela’s remarks have once again reignited questions about governance at the PSL.

“A big commission must also come into football and FIFA must come and sort this out because we’re not treated the same,” Thidiela concluded.

“The minister called and said he will call me again and I’m still waiting. What I’m doing is not for me or Venda people to benefit but I’m doing it for football. If this can’t be resolved and they think I’m lying, let’s have a commission.

ALSO READ: Bafana coach Broos not fazed by ‘ridiculous’ comments

“I don’t have anything to hide. I’m 74 and I’ve been there and took more than this. I’ve been suspended so many times and had so many inquiries about me but I came out clean.”