Mvala, Mudau face months out as Sundowns injury crisis deepens

The pair returned from the Africa Cup of Nations carrying injuries.

Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana and Mothobi Mvala of Mamelodi Sundowns represented South Africa at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

It will take a while longer before Mamelodi Sundowns fans get a glimpse of returning Bafana Bafana defenders Mothobi Mvala and Khuliso Mudau.



The pair returned from the Africa Cup of Nations carrying injuries. They didn’t feature in the games against Orlando Pirates and La Masia.

Rulani Mokwena is not expecting Mvala and Mudau back in the next two months meaning they might return only in April.

“Some of it (selection) is not even by choice because Mothobi is out and he will be out for about six to 8 weeks. Sailor (Mudai) is also out for about 6 to 8 weeks,” Mokwena revealed.

“You know that he got injured and still played which disappoints me a little bit. Ronza (Ronwen Williams) is still struggling with a shoulder injury and today (against La Masia) we rested him to give him some time off.”

The Brazilians head coach also gave an update on inspirational captain Themba Zwane who has also missed the last two games.



“Mshishi (Zwane) also has a bit of a niggle. Some of the players that are coming back from Bafana, it’s not even about whether we want to give them a break or not, we can’t use them,” he added.

“They’ve returned with serious injuries but it is what it is. We have to try and use the rest of the squad. You saw today and also against Pirates that they’ve got the quality to compete and help the team. That’s the responsibility that they all have.”