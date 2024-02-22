Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Avatar photo

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

2 minute read

22 Feb 2024

01:42 pm

Mvala, Mudau face months out as Sundowns injury crisis deepens

The pair returned from the Africa Cup of Nations carrying injuries.

Mvala, Mudau face months out as Sundowns injury crisis deepens

Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana and Mothobi Mvala of Mamelodi Sundowns represented South Africa at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

It will take a while longer before Mamelodi Sundowns fans get a glimpse of returning Bafana Bafana defenders Mothobi Mvala and Khuliso Mudau.

ALSO READ: Ramovic reveals f**k-laden phone call from Rulani Mokwena

The pair returned from the Africa Cup of Nations carrying injuries. They didn’t feature in the games against Orlando Pirates and La Masia.

Rulani Mokwena is not expecting Mvala and Mudau back in the next two months meaning they might return only in April.

“Some of it (selection) is not even by choice because Mothobi is out and he will be out for about six to 8 weeks. Sailor (Mudai) is also out for about 6 to 8 weeks,” Mokwena revealed.

“You know that he got injured and still played which disappoints me a little bit. Ronza (Ronwen Williams) is still struggling with a shoulder injury and today (against La Masia) we rested him to give him some time off.”

The Brazilians head coach also gave an update on inspirational captain Themba Zwane who has also missed the last two games.

ALSO READ: Maboe credits father and former Pirates striker for return to form

“Mshishi (Zwane) also has a bit of a niggle. Some of the players that are coming back from Bafana, it’s not even about whether we want to give them a break or not, we can’t use them,” he added.

“They’ve returned with serious injuries but it is what it is. We have to try and use the rest of the squad. You saw today and also against Pirates that they’ve got the quality to compete and help the team. That’s the responsibility that they all have.”

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Rulani Mokwena

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Chaos at Roodepoort public meeting as member allegedly pulls gun on chairperson
Local News Mpumalanga farmers charged with murder, violating a corpse denied bail
Local News Amabutho demand explanation from Zulu king for prime minister appointment
Politics ‘ANC forced to bend knee before DA,’ says Schreiber as party hands over cadre deployment records
Politics ‘Come 24 May, or somewhere around there’ – IFP warns ANC against holding elections on Friday

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe