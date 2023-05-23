Riveiro praises ‘outstanding’ Saleng after Pirates rout AmaZulu

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Monnapule Saleng’s explosive performance during Orlando Pirates’ last DStv Premiership fixture of the season against AmaZulu FC has earned him praise from coach Jose Riveiro, who was happy with the winger’s contribution.

ALSO READ: ‘I showed him love,’ says Mokwena on Mvala’s terrible blunder

Saleng scored one goal and made two assists as the Buccaneers hammered AmaZulu 4-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last Saturday.

The victory was vital for the Sea Robbers, as they managed to seal their spot in the Caf Champions League after finishing in second place on the league standings.

Saleng, who has been impressive for Bucs throughout the season, was hailed by Riveiro, describing the former Orbit FC player’s display against Usuthu as ‘outstanding’.

“Saleng was extra motivated obviously because his season has been excellent,” said Riveiro, who hardly praises his players to the media, after the match.

“What can I say about the boy and on Saturday he had one more opportunity to show his talent and he didn’t want to lose that opportunity and that is why he contributed one more time, helping us to get the three points. It was an outstanding performance in my eyes.”

Since his return from Swallows FC to Pirates this season, Saleng has scored 15 goals for the club in all competitions.

On top of that, the 25-year-old has made 10 assists for the club, showing his importance in Riveiro’s squad.

With the DStv Premiership now under wraps, the Sea Robbers are now preparing for the final of the Nedbank Cup against Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

READ MORE: Pirates coach Riveiro sets eyes on league title next season

Riveiro will be hoping for one more good performance from Saleng and the rest of his Pirates players to finish the season on a high and collect his second trophy of the campaign.